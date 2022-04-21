The most trending name for all the wrong reasons in Hollywood right now is The Flash star, Ezra Miller. The actor who has been in the news for his latest performance in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, is now in the headlines for the multiple legal complaints against him. While the buzz around the first that accused him of trespassing, threatening and stealing was just settling down, another came up and this time it is alleged that Miller has assaulted someone. But does that change Warner Bros’s stand about him?

For the unversed, Ezra Miller is not a part of one but two Warner Bros franchises, DCEU and Fantastic Beasts. While the actor plays The Flash in the DCEU, he is Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore in the wizarding world. While there is no contract that marks his return to the latter, he still is working on his solo DCEU movie.

Coming to the controversy part, Ezra Miller has been in the lap of controversy for almost a month now. Thanks to his alleged wrongdoings. Since the end of March, the actor has faced multiple legal complaints. He was arrested on March 27 for misconduct and harassment. A Hawaiian couple got a restraining order against him after he allegedly broke into their apartment and threatened their lives while stealing many items.

The restraining order was later dropped by the couple on April 12. But that wasn’t the end of the doom days. Ezra Miller was arrested again this week following a complaint of second-degree assault. It is alleged that he threw a chair on a 26-year-old lady and she suffered a half-inch cut on her forehead.

Now the biggest question is whether Warner Bros still employs Ezra or not. While there is no contract yet that confirms his return to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a Screenrant report says the studio is not bothered about the controversy around him. They continue to work on The Flash which stars him as the lead and there are no changes in the schedule or anything involved with it. The movie is still in post-production as it swiftly moves to its June 23, 2023 release date.

There were reports that Warner Bros has called for an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller and the multiple legal rows around him. But later the studio did dismiss all of those rumours. They have refused to comment on the same as per the same portal. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

