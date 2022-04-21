Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky has been arrested at the LAX airport in Los Angeles for allegedly being involved in a shooting. The rapper, whose release name is Rakim Mayers, has been the talk of the town ever since it was revealed that he is dating Riri. Soon after, the internet went into a meltdown when the couple shared that they are pregnant.

Recently, rumours of Rocky cheating on the Umbrella singer broke out. Someone had claimed that Riri caught his boyfriend with Fenty’s shoe designer, Amina Muaddi and that they were seen crying before leaving a restaurant. However, Muaddi herself made it clear that it was false.

After this, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky flew to the singer’s hometown in Barbados to spend some quality time together. But when they returned to the US, the rapper was arrested at the airport. According to TMZ, Rocky was under investigation for a shooting that took place in November 2021. The victim, who survived the gunshot, claimed that the rapper approached him with a pistol on the street while accompanied by two others.

He alleged that Rocky fired at him up to four times, with one of the rounds grazing his left hand. The reports also state that the police were also spotted outside Rihanna’s soon-to-be baby daddy’s LA home to raid his property. It is said that they have seized multiple boxes of evidence from the house. A$AP Rocky was taken to the LAPD headquarters for questioning.

If it is proven that Rakim was indeed the culprit behind the shooting, then the rapper will be facing up to one year of jail time, a $1,000 fine, and misdemeanor probation. As of now, Rocky has been released from custody after posting a $550,000 bail.

Meanwhile, another source claims that neither of them saw this coming and that the last thing Riri wants is drama. Rihanna wants to be mellow, relaxed, focused on the arrival of their baby, and not stressed out. Though she and A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy in January 2022, it is unclear when the delivery will happen. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

