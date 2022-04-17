Rihanna is one of the most celebrated artists of the music industry and her popularity has a lot to do with the boss girl attitude she carries. She is often surrounded by controversies either for her explicit music or for the public statements she makes every once in a while. A few years back, Riri was caught exiting a s*x toy shop in the city with a bright smile on her face, making her an instant topic of discussion in tabloid and gossip magazines.

For the unversed, Riri was previously in the news when rumours about her breakup with A$AP Rocky started surfacing on social media. The speculations suggest that the rapper cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with shoe designer Amina Mauddi. Fans were furious to learn about it but there has been no confirmation on how true these claims are. Some of the fans stood in solidarity with Ri while others resorted to memes, bringing Drake into the picture.

Amidst all this drama, we bring to you a throwback piece from the time Rihanna proved that she does not let any judgement pull her down. According to a report by The Sun, Ri was spotted at Lovestore picking out a series of items and the list included toys, handcuffs, lingerie, and scented candles.

Rihanna was also seen carrying an Ellen Von Unwerth book in her arms which is allegedly full of graphic images. The same report suggests that she spent five minutes in the shop and the purchase was worth $1500. A source close to the publication told them, “She knew exactly what she was after and didn’t want any assistance picking out items”.

“A blacked-out car parked on the pavement right outside the shop … There was no dithering. She was grinning from ear to ear and seemed to be in a hurry to get back to her hotel.”, they further added.

