Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just like the old times have again become the IT couple in town. The two have created waves of excitement and adoration since the time they reconciled and sealed it with a kiss on JLo’s birthday. A tsunami hit most recently when they announced their engagement and Lopez’s green rock was shining like a star. While the two continue to rebuild their relationship, and also find a new love nest where they reportedly dream of having their entire family in one place.

However, making news now is Ben’s former wife and mother to their three children Jennifer Garner. And turns out it is a piece of happy news and one that brings them together with the acceptance of their pasts and futures. Garner who turns 50 today (April 17), wants the couple to grace her birthday party and celebrate with her as a family.

As per a Hollywood Life report, Jennifer Garner is so excited about her birthday that she has plans to throw a big bash and celebrate it in style. “She’s can’t wait to have all her family together in one place again and even though it falls on Easter, they won’t be skimping on any birthday festivities,” a source says.

Talking about Jennifer Garner’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship, the source says she is in a really good place. “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course, she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” the source adds. The source so confirms, “But Ben is definitely planning on seeing the kids this weekend so she’s hopeful they can work it out.”

Meanwhile, the good vibe is two ways, as the same report has another source saying that Jennifer Lopez is happy and finds Ben Affleck’s former wife Jennifer Garner inviting them to her birthday party super sweet. JLo is happy that “she can have this type of relationship with Ben’s ex-wife. It is important to all of them. They are considering stopping by. Between Easter and their kids, they have a lot on their plate, but J.Lo says she would like to try,” the second source said.

