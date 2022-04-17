People attending Coachella 2022 got a wonderful surprise from Justin Bieber during the set of his Peaches co-singer Daniel Caesar. Coachella is one of the most renowned music and art festival that is held in California. This year it started on the 15th of April and will end on the 24th.

Advertisement

Several talented musicians are a part of this year’s lineup, including Harry Styles, 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and more. Kanye West was previously a part of the festival as well and was pulled out at the last minute. Some claimed that it was due to him not rehearing, while others say it was also due to his unpredictable behaviour seen in the last few months.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the show must go on, and it has. Coachella 2022 kickstarted with a bang, and the fans have now got a surprise from Justin Bieber. The Baby singer made an appearance on an opening day while joining his pal Daniel Caesar. The crowd went gaga when Caesar introduced Bieber’s entry.

But they also received an added surprise to Justin Bieber’s special appearance. The singer showed off his toned chest and tattoos as he performed shirtless. He wore a backward Phillies baseball cap and baggy jeans that were just low enough for the waistband of Calvin Klein’s underwear to peep out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

His performance, which included the song Peaches, raised the temperature off the charts. Bieber is currently busy with his Justice World Tour, which started on 18th February. The show will have seven legs across the globe. He recently performed in the US and Canada.

The singer recently tested positive for Covid-19 but now has bounced back. Justin Bieber will take his Justice World Tour to several more nations, including Japan, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Germany, and Sweden.

Must Read: Barry Keoghan aka Joker From The Batman Arrested For Public Intoxication In Dublin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube