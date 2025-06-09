Billie Eilish’s fans were sent into a frenzy after pictures of her kissing actor-singer-musician Nat Wolffe took social media by a storm. Rumors are rife that the singer has started a whirlwind romance with the singer after their pictures from Venice went viral on the internet. Here are some of the details that you need to know about Eilish’s rumored beau.

Who Is Nat Wolffe?

Natt Wolffe is an American actor and singer-musician who was born to actress-writer Polly Draper and jazz pianist Michael Wolff. According to Economic Times, he became a household name with the Nickelodeon show, The Naked Brothers Band which was created by his mother. He also made his first short film at the tender age of 9 which was the first sign of his creative talent.

He later started his acting career with films like Fault In Our Stars, Paper Town and Mainstream. He also continued to pursue music alongside his brother Alex under the name Nat & Alex Wolffe wherein they released studio albums and also indulged in a lot of touring. Their studio album Table For Two especially gained a lot of prominence.

Talking about his professional relationship with now-rumored girlfriend Billie Eilish, he along with his brother joined her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour as opening performers. In an old interview, he was also all praise for the ‘Birds Of A Feather’ singer wherein he also revealed them bonding over their struggle with Tourette’s Syndrome as kids. Rumors of their relationship soon started from earlier this year when they were spotted together in many public appearances and these latest pictures of them kissing in Venice has just added fuel to the fire.

Nat Wolffe’s Net Worth And Past Relationships

According to Indiatimes, the singer-musician’s net worth is around $3 million as quoted by Celebrity Net Worth. Before Billie Eilish, he was rumored to have been dating Cosgrove Miranda, Grace Van Patten and Substance actress Margaret Qualley. However, it will be interesting to see whether his latest rumored romance with the ‘Blue’ singer goes down a more serious lane.

