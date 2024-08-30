After three weeks in theaters, “It Ends With Us” has become a box office smash. The big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book has now surpassed The Fault In Our Star’s entire domestic take.

The cancer-teen romantic drama, based on John Green’s beloved best-seller, was an instant box office hit. It earned a stellar $8.2 million at Thursday night previews alone. With a budget of $12 Million, The Fault in Our Stars went on to gross $124.8 million at the domestic box office. It made $182.2 million overseas, for a cumulative global total of $307.1 Million.

In its third week, Blake Lively’s film It Ends With Us has earned $125.1 Million, surpassing The Fault In Our Star’s $124.8 Million statewide run. The Justin Baldoni Directed film has made $121.8 Million overseas, bringing the worldwide tally to $246.9 million. According to Variety, the film, with a production budget of $25 Million, is projected to make $285 million to $300 million at the end of its theatrical run.

It Ends With Us is having a successful run at the box office despite the chatter about off-screen drama between Baldoni and the rest of the cast.The Jane The Virgin actor was not photographed with them at the August 6 New York premiere. Online sleuths also disinterred that none of his fellow actors follow him on Instagram besides Hasan Minhaj.

According to Variety, Blake Lively recently said that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote a crucial scene in the film’s final cut, which reportedly came as news to Baldoni. According to sources, the actor/director was apparently under the impression that Lively ad-libbed the scene.

