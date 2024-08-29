Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce proceedings are becoming murkier by the day. Now, according to the latest reports, the judge presiding over their case has been revealed to have close ties with Lopez’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck, too. Although the judge indicated that there has been no conflict of interest, it has been found that his son-in-law is both Ben and Alex’s agent. The proceedings can be expected to become even more chaotic because there is no prenup.

Now, one cannot help but wonder whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce proceedings are taking Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation route. It is not a hidden fact that Angelina and Brad’s divorce case, which began in 2016, also took an extremely messy route. The case similarly had some findings that the authorities involved might have some ties with Pitt. Angelina’s lawyers stated the incident, which occurred a day before the actress filed for divorce as the proceedings began. The statement said, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.” However, Brad Pitt’s lawyers have recently called Angelina Jolie’s allegations of his past abuse as “misdirection and distraction” as they are now locking horns over the settlement of their French winery Chateau Miraval.

Now, returning to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce proceedings, presiding judge Bradley S Phillips’ son-in-law Strand Conover is found to be an agent and partner at WME, the agency that represents both Ben and Alex Rodriguez. Affleck’s production partner and actor Matt Damon might also get embroiled in a legal dispute because of the absence of a prenup. The division of assets in Bennifer’s case might also get ugly because the production company founded in November 2022 might be considered a community property.

In Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s case, the presence of NDAs, especially for the staff members of the former couple, is making the case even more uglier. Jolie’s kids have also chosen to drop their father’s name from their initials. Now, one can only wait and watch whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce route will go down this chaotic lane or will things eventually become calmer for the ex-couple.

