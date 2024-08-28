Ben Affleck might have moved on from Jennifer Lopez already. After the singer filed for divorce from the actor on August 20th, he has been seen hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Kick Kennedy.

The duo’s hangouts have led to speculations around their relationship, with sources claiming that they are indeed spending time together. Here is all you need to know about Kathleen Alexandra “Kick” Kennedy, Ben Affleck’s rumored girlfriend.

Kick Kennedy is the Daughter of RFK Jr.

Kick is the 36-year-old daughter of politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his first wife, Emily Black. She is the second-eldest of the six children of RFK Jr. She is named after her great-aunt Kathleen Agnes Kennedy, who was also nicknamed ‘Kick.’ and died in a plane crash in 1948. In an interview in 2012, Kick revealed she is fascinated by her great-aunt.

She has Studied Theater and is an Actress

Kick shares a common passion for acting with Ben Affleck. She studied theater at Stanford and got further training as an actress at the Lee Strasberg Institute in West Hollywood. She has made small appearances in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Gossip Girl. In 2021, she was seen in the film Fear and Loathing in Aspen, directed by her brother Bobby Kennedy III.

Kick Previously Dated Harper Simson

Kathleen was earlier in a relationship with Harper Simson, the son of singer-songwriter Paul Simson. The couple dated between 2013 and 2014. Kick then moved on with billionaire businessman Matthew Mellon, dating him for a few months till his death in 2018. Six years later, she is grabbing headlines after being spotted with Affleck at the Polo Lounge at Beverley Hills.

Ben Affleck Has Always Been Kick’s Celebrity Crush

As Kick and Ben’s dating rumors continue to swirl around, sources have revealed to People magazine that the actor has always been her crush. Some insiders have also claimed that the rumored couple has been hanging out since late spring, around the same time when reports of Ben’s split from JLo first came out. Neither Ben nor Kick have yet commented on their dating rumors.

