Bennifer’s Full Relationship Timeline: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Journey As She Files For Divorce

And that’s a wrap on Bennifer—for the second time. The Atlas actress Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck. Their love story has been an incredibly wild ride over two decades—packed with drama, breakups, and reconciliations. Let’s rewind their ever-twisting journey from the very beginning!

2001-2002: Meeting on Set

The Bennifer saga began on the set of Gigli, where the actors met for the first time. At the time, JLo was still married to ex-husband Cris Judd. Affleck and JLo hit it off as friends, with Affleck later saying they became “really, really, really good friends.” No romance sparked at first—just two people bonding over Hollywood life.

Summer 2002: The Bennifer Era Begins

By July 2002, Lopez had just split from Judd. Enter Affleck, and things heated up fast. Paparazzi caught them getting cozy at a birthday bash, and bam—“Bennifer” was born. Hollywood couldn’t get enough.

November 2002: Engagement and Music Video Fame

November 2002 was all about Bennifer in the limelight. JLo’s Jenny from the Block video featured Affleck playfully kissing her rear end on a yacht. And that’s when he popped the question with a stunning six-carat pink diamond ring. The rest, as they say, is history. But what a moment it was!

August-September 2003: Wedding Plans on Hold

Gigli fizzled out just as Bennifer seemed to be on the rise. Rumors about the instability of their romance were fueled by the film’s failure. The duo decided to put their wedding plans on hold due to the intense media circus. They announced, “We have decided to postpone the date due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding.” There were real wedding jitters!

January 2004: Split Confirmed

By January 2004, it was official—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were done. “I am confirming the reports that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” said a spokesperson for The Shotgun Wedding star.

2004-2021: Separate Paths

Following their split, the dynamic duo went their separate ways. JLo married Marc Anthony the same year and welcomed twins four years later. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2014. A year after his split with JLo, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner. They had three children before divorcing in 2015.

Spring 2021: Rekindling Romance

Reunion rumors began when Affleck was spotted at Lopez’s Las Vegas residence in April 2021. They were soon photographed together in Florida and Montana. By June, their revived romance was well-known, with news of their public displays of affection.

September 2021: Red Carpet Comeback

JLo and Affleck made their red carpet debut as a couple once again, confirming their reunion. They were seen kissing at the Met Gala and supporting Affleck’s movie The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival.

April 2022: Engagement, Again

In April 2022, Lopez announced their second engagement with a heartfelt video. She flaunted a stunning green ring and shared the moment with her song Dear Ben. It seemed Bennifer was back for the long haul.

July 2022: Wedding, Part 1

Bennifer tied the knot in a quick drive-thru wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022, exchanging vows alongside a few other couples. JLo exclaimed, “It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.” It was only the beginning of their nuptial celebrations.

August 2022: Wedding, Part 2

They hosted an even grander celebration at Affleck’s Georgia estate, surrounded by friends, family, and all the bells and whistles. This felt like the real deal.

January 2023: Blending Families

By January 2023, JLo and Affleck were blending their families. Lopez spoke about how smoothly it was going, saying, “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him.”

February 2024: Mixed Reviews and New Releases

In February 2024, Lopez released her album This is Me … Now and its film counterpart This is Me … Now: A Love Story. She also released a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Despite her efforts, the projects received mixed reviews and sparked a flurry of memes.

Spring 2024: Rumors of Trouble

By May 2024, rumors of trouble in paradise surfaced, as Bennifer reportedly hadn’t been seen together for weeks. Affleck had even moved out of their home and listed it for sale.

August 2024: Divorce Filed

And now, in August 2024, the latest twist—Lopez has filed for divorce from Affleck. No prenup was in place. The Bennifer saga ends here—again. Fans are left to reflect on the rollercoaster ride that was Bennifer, wondering if this is truly the end of their storied romance.

