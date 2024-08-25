Salma Hayek started her acting career with Mexican television but then moved to Hollywood. She is one of the most influential actresses in the industry today, with acting credits in more than fifty projects. She is the first Mexican actress to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress nomination, which was for her iconic movie Frida. She has been in the industry for over two decades.

According to The Numbers, she has appeared as a leading actress in over fifteen movies, with a $1.58 billion worldwide aggregate box office. Hailed as a sex symbol in Hollywood, today we are here to take a look at her last five movies at the worldwide box office.

Between 2020 and 2024, Salma Hayek worked on eight movies, most of which were released in 2021. During that time, she also did Marvel’s Eternals, featuring Angelina Jolie beside her. Hayek played the role of the Eternal, Ajak. Salma’s Marvel character was the original Prime Eternal in the Marvel comics, as well as the wise and spiritual leader of the community of the Eternals. They were created by the Celestials. The film received underwhelming reviews, and the box office performance was below expectations.

The last five movies of Salma Hayek include Magic Mike’s Last Dance, House of Gucci, Eternals, and more. The films collectively grossed around $682.64 million at the worldwide box office. Let us check out their global collections individually, as per Box Office Mojo.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance [2023] – $57.10 million House of Gucci [2021] –$153.26 million Eternals [2021] – $402.06 million Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard [2021] – $70.09 million The Roads Not Taken[2020] – $105.43K

Salma Hayek will appear in the war drama Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie. The film will premiere in the Special Presentations section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

