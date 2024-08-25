Disaster movies often impress audiences, as Glen Powell and Daisy Edgra Jones’s starrer Twisters prove again. It was released one week before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and despite that, it is holding its own at the North American box office. It is still bringing in decent collections and is expected to be in the top 10 domestic chart. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie delivered in all aspects – from visuals to the storyline. Glen and Daisy’s chemistry also impressed the fans. It has been made digitally available recently, but despite that, people seem to want to experience it on the big screen. The disaster movie does feel outstanding on the big screen; there’s no denying that. It made an impressive debut in the US and is going head-to-head with the other films as it maintains a steady run.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed how much the movie Twisters collected on its sixth Friday, and it is in the second spot for live actions of 2024. It is under Denis Villeneuve directed Dune: Part Two. The report revealed Glen Powell’s movie grossed $1.6 million on its sixth Friday, registering the second biggest sixth Friday for live actions of this year. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two is #1 with its $2 million numbers.

Twisters still has powerful legs at the North American box office, and it has dropped only -42% from last Friday despite facing competition from multiple releases, losing another 277 theatres and being available on the digital platforms. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ movie has hit a $244.1 million cume. It is aiming a stron $5.5 million-$6.5 million on its sixth weekend at the North American box office. It can hit the $250 million mark in the US.

The movie is about Kate Carter, a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist, who is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and technologies. It has collected $95.1 million overseas so far. The worldwide collection of Twisters is $339.21 million. The movie was released in the theatres on July 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

