Will Smith established his star power by proving the exhibitors wrong, as his 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die exceeded their expectations on its debut weekend. It brought hope when films were underperforming this summer. Bad Boys 4 recently crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office amidst several releases over the past few months.

The film’s synopsis states, “When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.” Will and Martin Lawrence reunited for the fourth installment and recreated the dynamic chemistry in the buddy cop action comedy. The film is in the ten highest-grossing films of the 2024 list, with a decent yet impressive collection.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released in the theatres in June, and around that time, the films were not doing as well as expected. The exhibitors and people at Sony feared having high expectations for Bad Boys 4, especially because of Smith’s Oscar scandal in 2022, when he slapped Chris Rock. But Will is not new in the business and is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He has a celebrated career and an estimated net worth of about $350 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die collected $56.5 million on its debut weekend at the North American box office, $4.1K on Thursday, and played at 60 theatres, as per Box Office Mojo’s report. The domestic cume has reached $193.49 million in the US, while the international collection is more than that.

The action comedy collected an impressive $208.46 million at the international box office, helping the movie cross the $400 million mark globally. It has collected $401.95 million at the worldwide box office, despite the releases of Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, A Quiet Place: Day One, and more. Will Smith has once again proved his might at the cinemas. Bad Boys 4 is the 7th highest-grossing film of 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Shawn Levy’s Directorial Beats Captain America: Civil War’s $1.153 Billion Global Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News