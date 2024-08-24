Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Shawn Levy's Directorial Beats Captain America: Civil War's $1.153 Billion Global Haul

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to claw its way through major milestones nearly a month after its release. The Shawn Levy-directed film has beaten the Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War’s worldwide haul to become the eighth highest-grossing MCU film.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer began its ascent into the all-time MCU rankings right after its theatrical release on July 26, 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine had the biggest opening ever for an R-rated film. The superhero sequel was also the sixth MCU film to gross over $200 million in the opening weekend.

Recently, Deadpool and Wolverine, with a near-perfect 95% audience score, became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 2019’s Joker. The Deadpool franchise also left the God of Thunder in the dust, surpassing Thor’s four movies’ $2.705 billion global haul.

On Friday, August 23, 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Captain America: Civil War’s total gross (via Screenrant). The third Deadpool instalment grossed $1.156 billion at the worldwide box office, overtaking the highest-grossing Captain America title of all time.

The Russo Brothers directed Captain America: Civil War ended its successful theatrical run with $1.153 Billion. In a 2020 re-release, Captain America: Civil War added another $1.750 million. However, despite the additional revenue, Deadpool and Wolverine has surpassed Civil War and become the eighth highest-grossing MCU title. Here are the top 10 films on the list.

Avengers Endgame – $2.7 Billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.052 Billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 Billion The Avengers – $1.5 Billion Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.4 Billion Black Panther – $1.3 Billion Iron Man 3 – $1.2 Billion Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.156 Billion Captain America: Civil War – $1.155 Billion (Including 2020 re-release revenue) Spider-Man: Far From Home – $1.138 Billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

