Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Gears Up To Beat The Super Mario Bros Movie's $574.9 Million Domestic Run In Its Fifth Weekend

Deadpool and Wolverine are on track to beat The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $574.9 Million Domestic Run this weekend. Nearly a month after its release, Deadpool and Wolverine continue to claw past major milestones.

Earlier this week, Deadpool and Wolverine helped the franchise gross $2.716 billion worldwide, dethroning the God Of Thunder. Deadpool franchise has earned more than Thor despite coming short of a film. The four movies in the Thor franchise have grossed $2.705 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, Deadpool, with just three films, has not only outgrossed Thor but also toppled Captain America’s franchise’s $2.2 Billion and Iron Man’s $2.4 billion worldwide haul.

Meanwhile, domestically, Deadpool and Wolverine continued to sink its claws into the box office after raking in $2.7 million Wednesday for a $556.4 million cume in the U.S. Per box office expert Luiz Fernando, heading into its fifth weekend, Deadpool and Wolverine has an excellent shot at beating The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $574.9 million domestic run as it is tracking to potentially cross the $600 million mark in the U.S. by Sunday.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine has earned $1.154 billion worldwide since its July 26 debut. The third instalment in the franchise continues to draw audiences into the theatres nearly a month after its release. The film, packed with cameos, also stars Chris Evans (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Wesley Snipes (Blade), Jennifer Garner (Elektra Natchios), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Blake Lively (Lady Deadpool).

The Shawn Levy directed film is now showing in theaters across the world.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

