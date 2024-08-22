Hugh Jackman’s return to the MCU could not have been better, as Deadpool & Wolverine received a warm welcome from the fans. The Marvel movie has crossed several major global and domestic box office milestones. It has become the eighth fastest movie to cross a major milestone in North America. It is close to beating The Super Mario Bros Movie’s domestic haul soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Marvel is leaving no stone unturned to take the Marvel Studios to the top of the number game as they brought back Robert Downey Jr into the MCU after bringing Hugh out of his retirement from playing the clawed mutant. Chris Evans also returned to make a cameo in his other Marvel character, Human Torch, in the 2024 release. From Wesley Snipes to Henry Cavill, the cameos significantly influenced the film’s colossal success.

Deadpool & Wolverine have been subdued a little by Alien: Romulus’ arrival at the cinemas, and It Ends With Us might have had an impact on its run, but not so much. Luiz Fernando’s box office data revealed that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ MCU movie grossed a solid $3.6 million on the fourth Tuesday, Discount Day, at the North American box office. It dropped 49.8% only from last Tuesday.

The MCU film has reached a $553.5 million cume in the United States. Deadpool & Wolverine is reportedly the eighth fastest movie to cross the $550 million milestone at the North American box office. Here are the ten fastest films to cross that mark in the US –

Avengers: Endgame – 9 days Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 11 days Spider-Man: No Way Home – 14 days Avengers: Infinity War – 18 days Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 22 days Black Panther & Jurassic World – 24 days Deadpool & Wolverine – 26 days Inside Out 2 – 28 days Barbie – 29 days

In the post-COVID era, Deadpool and Wolverine is the second fastest film to cross the $550 million mark after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU movie is expected to beat The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $574.9 million run by this weekend. It is eyeing a $630 million—$670 million run at the North American box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26.

