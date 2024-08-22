Alien: Romulus is beating Hollywood’s biggest movies like Avatar 2, Godzilla vs Kong, and F9’s first Wednesday collections at the Chinese box office. It has also beaten Inside Out 2’s entire run in China. It is now after Dune 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s local run and become the twenty-first Hollywood film post-COVID to achieve the numbers soon. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie opened to a great response at the domestic box office, continuing Disney’s winning streak, which started with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and was followed by Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. It is part of one of the oldest movie franchises, dating back to 1979. Fede Alvarez’s sci-fi horror flick scored the second-highest debut weekend in the series.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Alien: Romulus is at #1 after grossing $6.3 million on its first Wednesday at the Chinese box office. With that, the film has registered the biggest first Wednesday post-COVID, beating Avatar 2’s $3.5 million, Godzilla vs. Kong‘s $4.9 million, and F9’s $5.5 million. It played over 105K screenings, facing a dip of -11.3% from Tuesday.

The report also stated that Alien: Romulus has reached a $48.2 million cume in China, beating Inside Out 2’s $46.99 million haul. It is advancing toward Dune 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse’s collections. After beating them, Fede Alvarez’s movie will become the 21st Hollywood film post-COVID to cross the $50 million mark. Alien: Romulus is expected to achieve this feat today.

The movie has registered $670K in pre-sales for Thursday from 107K screenings. Cailee Spaeny-led Alien: Romulus was released in theatres on August 16 and has already grossed $118.75 million worldwide, including $68.08 million overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

