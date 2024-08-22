Alien Romulus Box Office (North America): Governs The Top Spot Despite Three New Entries Including Channing Tatum Starrer Blink Twice's $7 Million+ Debut

Disney is expected to reign supreme at the domestic box office (US and Canada) this month after Alien: Romulus remained the undisputed king, outgrossing its predecessor on its first Tuesday outing. The R-rated Sci-fi horror is expected to face hug the spot for a spell despite three new entries hitting the theaters this week.

Alien: Romulus became Disney’s third big hit of 2024 behind Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine. The ninth instalment in the iconic franchise burst into theatres on August 16, 2024, and earned $41.5 million domestically and collected $113 million worldwide in the opening three-day weekend.

The film, directed by Fede Alvarez, dethroned Deadpool & Wolverine, which had held the top spot for four weeks. The superhero film dropped to the second spot last weekend after grossing $29 million.

On August 20, 2024, Alien: Romulus earned 4.9 million, surpassing Alien Covenant’s 3.4 million on its first Tuesday outing, for a $50.7 million cume in the U.S.

According to Variety, Alien: Romulus will continue to prevail at the top spot despite three new entries, including Channing Tatum’s film Blink Twice, which is expected to file in the single-digit millions. The film, directed by Tatum’s fiance, Zoe Kravitz, will hit theaters on August 22, 2024.

The twisted thriller is tracking to earn $7 million to $8 million in the Debut weekend. Meanwhile, “The Crow” reboot starring Bill Skarsgård, which will also hit theaters this week, is aiming to bring in $6 million to $9 million in the debut weekend.

Sony film The Forge, which will be released on August 23, 2024, is eyeing a $8 million start at the box office. Meanwhile, Alien: Romulus is projected to add $16 million to $19 million in its second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

