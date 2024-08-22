The much-celebrated Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has broken several records on the field of football, and now he has achieved a record in the world of OTT platforms after launching his YouTube channel. He has beaten his contemporary Lionel Messi’s number of subscribers. Ronaldo fans cannot keep calm as their idol achieves this amazing feat.

For the uninitiated, Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He plays forward for the Portugal national team and the Saudi Pro League Al Nassr and is the captain of both teams. He has won many accolades and honors throughout his career, including five Ballon d’Or awards, three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards, and four European Golden Shoes, the highest number by a European player. Cristiano has won thirty-three trophies and holds several records.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires millions of people with his dedication and hard work. He is not just a star football player but a global icon. He has a huge and impactful social media presence, with 112.6 million followers on X and 636 million on Instagram. Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram, while on X, he is the third most-followed person after Elon Musk and Barack Obama. On Wednesday, Cristiano launched his YouTube channel called UR and asked his followers to hit the subscribe button.

His channel gained 1 million subscribers within the first 90 minutes of its launch. According to reports, this is the quickest anyone has reached this milestone in YouTube’s history. When this article was written, the channel had 13 million subscribers within 24 hours and counting. There are 19 videos already on the UR · Cristiano channel.

According to New18, Cristiano Ronaldo said the channel will feature stories about his football career, his followers, his family, fitness education, his business, and much more. He also said, “I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media, and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so, and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.”

Here’s how his fans feel about this new achievement:

One of the users wrote, “The most famous person in the world.”

A fan stated, “Another platform being conquered by CR7.”

Followed by one joking, “Bro just turned on a printing machine.”

One called him “The #GOAT.”

“That’s completely insane,” quipped one fan.

One person wrote, “Wowww,, He is unbelievable and unmatchable in the world.. The legend.”

Another user said, “That’s miracle.”

And, “Cristiano Ronaldo creates buzz where he goes.”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contemporary, Lionel Messi, another great player, also has a YouTube channel with only 2.27 million subscribers. It was launched in 2006. Ronaldo might even become the most subscribed person on YouTube, surpassing MrBeast‘s 311 million subscribers.

