The most awaited anime adaptation, Dandadan, is all set for its official release. Dandadan manga created hype last year, and fans have been waiting for its anime adaptation since then. The supernatural manga has finally announced an official release date, along with a new trailer.

Dandadan will premiere on October 3rd, and new episodes will be released every Thursday at 12:06 JST. Fans worldwide can stream new episodes on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, ADN, and Muse.

Along with the release date announcement, a new trailer featuring the opening theme, ‘Otonoke’ by CreepyNuts, was also released. The anime is produced by Science Saru and directed by Fuga Yamashiro, while the music is composed by Kensuke Ushio. The characters are designed by Naoyuki Onda, while the aliens and monsters are designed by Yoshimichi Kameda.

The first three episodes of ‘Dandadan: First Encounter’ will be released theatrically in Asia, Europe, and North America on August 31, September 7, and September 13, respectively. For those who have not read the manga, the plot revolves around supernatural and paranormal activities. It follows two high schoolers: Momo, who is from a family of spirit mediums and believes in ghosts, and Okarun, an occult freak who believes in aliens.

To prove each other’s beliefs wrong, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for UFO sightings, while Okarun visits a haunted tunnel. They both encounter paranormal activities, which awaken their hidden powers. Apart from navigating a bizarre world where supernatural and extraterrestrial collide, they must also deal with the struggles of teenage life, including love and heartbreak.

The anime faced an unfortunate leak when six episodes were leaked. But true anime fans are still eager for the official release of Dandadan and show their support. We urge our readers to wait till October 3rd for the release and refrain from consuming pirated content.

