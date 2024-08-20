Anime has had dedicated fandoms and niches for decades. However, after the pandemic, the genre seems to have welcomed even more fans into its fold, as OTT platforms started releasing some of the all-time favorite anime. While shows like Naruto, Death Note, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen have gained massive recognition, their fandoms have been around for years. But now, a new genre is making fans excited.

If you love sports, especially the adrenaline-pumping energy coursing through your veins without even moving a finger, then sports anime is definitely for you. It’s astounding how amazing the character development and storylines are, even without villains, superheroes, or fantasy elements. So, let’s dive into the world of sports anime and explore the 5 best ones on Netflix!

Haikyuu

Get ready to step into the world of volleyball—not just as a recreation but as a serious sport. The grit and perseverance each team shows, along with the camaraderie, are impeccable. Haikyuu follows the story of many students who aspire to be top volleyball players, beginning when they are in school. The story focuses on an arrogant setter who was disliked by his middle school teammates. He later meets a spiker who is quite short for a volleyball player, but his determination is towering. When the two enroll in the same high school, this duo rekindles Karasuno’s dream of becoming the best volleyball team. After watching this, you might find yourself falling in love with volleyball so much that you’ll start watching real matches. Every character has their own stories and shining moments, making you cheer for players from both your team and the rival team.

Hanebado!

This amazing sports anime is about a second-generation badminton prodigy who, unfortunately, decided to quit the sport when her mom took her overseas. Her best friend tries to convince her to pick up the badminton racket again in high school. This series is power-packed with action and enthusiasm, and the game sequences are impeccably animated. The sound and visual effects are stunning, and it’s one of the only shows on the list that focuses on female athletes. So if you want to see some girl power, this is definitely for you.

Free!

If you love watching swimming as a competition, this show is definitely for you. Even if you’ve never watched any swimming-related sports, get ready to get addicted. Free! is about a young swimmer who loses motivation to compete after a fallout with his childhood friend, who was also a swimmer. Surprisingly, they meet again in high school, and old rivalries and dreams resurface. This series has amazing character development, and it beautifully portrays both the strong and vulnerable sides of friendships.

Yowamushi Pedal

The name suggests exactly what it’s about—the story of a cyclist named Onoda Sakamichi, who is part of his school’s bicycle racing club. Since he is used to exercising and riding his bicycle on long routes, he has unmatched stamina, making him a strong teenager who is perfect for the sport. He is also the top cyclist on his team and wins multiple competitions for them. It’s a story of friendship and teamwork that gives you a glimpse into the life of a cyclist. This series has four seasons and 112 episodes, so buckle up!

Kuroko’s Basketball

Everyone knows basketball, but have you ever seen a team as dedicated as this? Kuroko’s Basketball follows the story of members of a famous middle school basketball team who go on to play for different high schools. One of the members is a passing expert known as the “Phantom Sixth Man.” He is so marvelous that some don’t even believe in his existence, thinking of him as an urban legend—until he emerges from the shadows and challenges his former teammates. The ensemble cast is large, with amazing basketball moves and plenty of humor. So, if you love adrenaline, this one is definitely for you.

