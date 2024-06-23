Dexter: Original Sin: Everything You Need To Know About The Dexter Prequel

The most enthralling TV serial killer, Dexter Morgan, who simply refuses to stay dead is making a comeback in a prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. This new installment promises to delve into the origins of Dexter’s notorious alter ego, continuing the saga more than a decade after the original series finale and two years following the limited series sequel, Dexter: New Blood.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Showtime and Paramount+’s upcoming sequel.

Dexter: Original Sin Release Date

Showtime and Paramount+ haven’t yet revealed the premiere date for the upcoming series but the filming is underway as it began on June 5 in Miami. It is confirmed that the first season will consist of 10 episodes.

Dexter: Original Sin Cast

While Michael C. Hall won’t be returning as Dexter, his role will be taken over by Shadow and Bone star Patrick Gibson. Christina Slater will play the younger version of Harry and Molly Brown will star as a younger version of Dexter’s sister Deb.

Christina Millian will play the new Maria LaGuerta at Miami Metro, James Martinez will star as Angel Batista, Alex Shimizu as a younger version of Vince Masuka, Patrick Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer, the captain of the Miami Metro Homicide Department, and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt.

Clyde Phillips will again return as the showrunner as he brought Dexter to life in 2006. However, after four seasons, he was taken over by John Lithgow. However, he returned for New Blood and will also take over the upcoming sequel.

Dexter: Original Sin Trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but you can check out the official account of Dexter on Instagram or TikTok to get updates about Dexter: Original Sin.

Dexter: Original Sin Plot

In the new series, fans will witness Dexter’s childhood as he gradually transforms into a serial killer. As per the synopsis, Dexter: Original Sin will explore how young Dexter and his father, Harry, devise a system to target individuals who pose a threat to society, allowing Dexter to eliminate them without attracting law enforcement’s attention. The plot is expected to get more intense when Dexter secures an internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, forcing him to conceal his dark side. At this point, Dempsey’s character enters the story, adding further intrigue to Dexter’s double life.

