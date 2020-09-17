



If you think Game of Thrones had the worst finale, well, you are wrong. In 2013, it was Dexter that had disappointed the fan following. The series starring Michael C Hall in the titular role had humongous admirers. Everyone loved Hall’s performance as a man with homicidal tendencies who would murder the criminals.

Dexter had 8 seasons in total (2006-2013). Every season toppled its quality compared to the previous one. But the final episode left a lot of fans frustrated. In the finale, Dexter Morgan leaves for Miami with his girlfriend Hannah and son Harrison. His sister Debra Morgon is had been shot and is in the hospital. Michael C Hall’s character pulls the plug as he knows the chances of his sister’s survival are none.

However, instead of going to Miami to his GF and son, Dexter goes to Argentina with Debra’s body. He throws his sister’s body in the sea and drives his boat into the sea hurricane. One may think he’s killing himself, but the next scene shows he is in Oregon and works as a lumberjack. This is the ending that left millions of fans disappointed.

But the makers wanted another ending in which he dies. But the channel at that time was clear that Dexter won’t die in the end. About the alternate ending, former showrunner Clyde Phillips told E! News earlier, “In the very last scene of the series, Dexter wakes up. And everybody is going to think, ‘Oh, it was a dream.’ And then the camera pulls back and back and back and then we realize, ‘No, it’s not a dream.’ Dexter’s opening his eyes and he’s on the execution table at the Florida Penitentiary.”

He shared, “They’re just starting to administer the drugs and he looks out through the window to the observation gallery. And in the gallery are all the people that Dexter killed—including the Trinity Killer and the Ice Truck Killer (his brother Rudy), LaGuerta who he was responsible killing, Doakes who he’s arguably responsible for, Rita, who he’s arguably responsible for, Lila. All the big deaths, and also whoever the weekly episodic kills were. They are all there.”

Phillips concluded, “That’s what I envisioned for the ending of Dexter. That everything we’ve seen over the past eight seasons has happened in the several seconds from the time they start Dexter’s execution to the time they finish the execution and he dies. Literally, his life flashed before his eyes as he was about to die. I think it would have been a great, epic, very satisfying conclusion.”

When this alternate ending came out in 2013, fans were furious that makers didn’t go with this one. Well, we wonder if Game Of Thrones makers share with us something like this or not!

