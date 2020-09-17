It was recently reported how Marvel is trying to tap into the serious side of one of their celebrated superhero. The studio is planning to go in Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow’s horrifying past. Opening up about the same is actor Florence Pugh, who is all set to enter the MCU as Yelena Belova, a surrogate sister to Scarlett Johansson. Pugh has described Black Widow is about the abuse of women, and below is all that she has to say.

For the unversed, the makers of Black Widow directed by Cate Shortland, have decided to show the struggles of Natasha Romanoff. They are set to showcase at the emotional, physical and psychological abuse of the iconic character.

Now, Florence Pugh who is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut has opened up about the same. Talking to Total Film, she said, “One of the most interesting things about the film is how far Cate went with it. This film is about the abuse of women. It’s about how they get involuntary hysterectomies by the age of eight. It’s about girls who are stolen from around the world. It’s so painful, and it’s so important.”

“Part of the excitement for me is that women and girls from around the world are going to see this, and are going to see an abuse story that really was challenged by its own victims. For a Marvel film to be reaching all of those levels, it is so exciting. The best thing about that is, it’s not layered with this colour of grey. You’ll see these women strive and be strong, and they’re assassins – and yet they still need to discuss how they were abused. It’s an incredibly powerful piece,” added Florence Pugh while talking about Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

In other news, Black Widow has seen one more delay in the release date of the much-anticipated film. The Scarlett Johansson starrer was scheduled for a November 2020 release after being postponed due to the pandemic. But the latest reports suggest that it will be delayed one more time. No new release date is announced as of yet.

