Currently, a lot of people on the internet are talking about a new Netflix film. Titled as The Devil All The Time, it stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, and Sebastian Stan. The critics might have given it mixed reviews, but masses are amazed. A lot of people are freaking out over the dark concept of the movie and the topic it deals with.

Antonio Campos has helmed TDATT. People will forever be grateful to him for bringing such great talents together and making them act like it’s their last day of action. Even Koimoi review of the movie mentions the same. One actor who freaked out the people most is Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson plays the role of a preacher named Preston Teagardin. Once his character enters the screen, you will be taken by surprise as soon as the actor opens his mouth and starts talking. In The Devil All The Time, the actor causes discomfort and fear towards his character not with expressions, but with his voice. There’s a menacing touch to it and he sounds nothing like himself.

As soon as Robert Pattinson’s Preston Teargardin starts talking, you sense that he’s going to cause trouble. But wondering how did he manage to get that high-pitched Southern drawl voice? If you are wondering it’s director Antonio Campos who made him do that, you are wrong. The Devil All The Time director revealed that it was The Batman star himself who came up with this voice. In fact, no one knew he would talk like this until they started shooting his scene.

In an interaction with Insider, Antonio Campos revealed that Robert himself decided to play Teargardin as he thought he would be fun. Other actors like Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan would send the filmmaker the voice recordings of their accents, but The Lighthouse star never did it.

About listening to Robert Pattinson’s voice for The Devil All The Time on the first day of shooting, Antonio Campos shared, “He would be like, ‘I’m going to do this thing and that thing, with a little bit of this. That was the first time I heard his voice and saw the character in person.”

Antonio Campos added, “There was no way in my mind that he wasn’t going to come on set with something bad. I might not have dug it, but it wasn’t going to be bad. I’d rather have someone come with something weird that’s a choice than something that isn’t thought out. So I knew he would come with something interesting.”

Well, another reason to call Robert Pattinson an underrated and best talents in Hollywood.

Have you watched The Devil All The Time?

