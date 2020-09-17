Amid all that’s happening in the world, Wednesday was a relief for music artists. Academy of Country Music (ACM Awards 2020) was held on Wednesday. The broadcast happened from 3 different places Grand Old Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban hosted the stunning night yesterday.

Many phenomenal talents were celebrated during the ACM Awards 2020 night. An added surprise was Taylor Swift‘s performance on her latest song Betty from the album Folklore. The diva graced the stage for this award ceremony for the first time in 7 seven years.

Talking about the ACM Awards 2020 winners, the list includes names like Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and others in different categories. The list makes us believe that this year indeed some good artists have impressed everyone.

Check out the entire ACM Awards 2020 winners list below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Riley Green

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan and Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

WOW! Single of the year! Damn y’all after all these years I’m still always so shocked and honored. Thank you to everyone who played a part in this song… THIS IS GOD’S COUNTRY!!! #ACMawards — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 17, 2020

SONG OF THE YEAR

One Man Band – Old Dominion

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Hillary Lindsey

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Congratulations to all the ACM 2020 winners!

