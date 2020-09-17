Amid all that’s happening in the world, Wednesday was a relief for music artists. Academy of Country Music (ACM Awards 2020) was held on Wednesday. The broadcast happened from 3 different places Grand Old Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban hosted the stunning night yesterday.
Many phenomenal talents were celebrated during the ACM Awards 2020 night. An added surprise was Taylor Swift‘s performance on her latest song Betty from the album Folklore. The diva graced the stage for this award ceremony for the first time in 7 seven years.
Talking about the ACM Awards 2020 winners, the list includes names like Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and others in different categories. The list makes us believe that this year indeed some good artists have impressed everyone.
Check out the entire ACM Awards 2020 winners list below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Thomas Rhett
“I’m beaming, my heart is racing, what an amazing honor.” 🤩 @ThomasRhett‘s got that #EntertainerOfTheYear glow! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/o3utBUsk4S
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Carrie Underwood
Backstage with #EntertainerOfTheYear @CarrieUnderwood! 👏 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/GP5dFKg1UM
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Maren Morris
An important message from the #ACMawards #FemaleArtistOfTheYear, @MarenMorris! pic.twitter.com/MPiiUyuocs
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Riley Green
DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan and Shay
WE love YOU, @DanAndShay! #ACMawards 💙 Follow along on @GIPHY for live GIFs of the show: https://t.co/1Vb9hLgNT4 pic.twitter.com/cRe12XxbTN
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
What a night. THANK YOU 🙏🏼 #acmawards #songoftheyear #groupoftheyear #onemanband #weareolddominion pic.twitter.com/cL8bC0fF2o
— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) September 17, 2020
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
God’s Country – Blake Shelton
WOW! Single of the year! Damn y’all after all these years I’m still always so shocked and honored. Thank you to everyone who played a part in this song… THIS IS GOD’S COUNTRY!!! #ACMawards
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 17, 2020
SONG OF THE YEAR
One Man Band – Old Dominion
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Hillary Lindsey
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Congratulations to all the ACM 2020 winners!
