Kanye West has been grabbing headlines, and the reason hasn’t been very positive. A few days ago, there was an entire massacre over his tweets. He spoke about some very private details on relationship with Kim Kardashian. This reportedly even caused trouble in their paradise, to a point where it was almost over. This time, the rapper has created a whole new stir with his messages against the music Industry.

In a series of tweets, Kanye took out all his frustration. He began by mentioning how many music companies have exploited him. Just not him, he claims that this has been faced by the entire Black community. But his tweets caught attention when he posted a picture of a man urinating on a Grammy Award.

Yes, you heard that right. Many by now know that Kanye West has been battling with bipolar disorder. It seems the time has been tough for the Stronger singer. He began his rant with multiple tweets consisting of pictures of as many as 10 contracts with music companies. “I wonder if Universal gonna call me … I promise I have more ideas … I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD.” “ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE,” he wrote in the next tweet.

Kanye West then ended up sharing a video of a man urinating on Grammy Award. The award could be seen lying in the toilet. “Trust me … I WONT STOP,” he captioned the video.

He continued, “HI GUYS … TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP … HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP … I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ … I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY … JUST FOR CLARITY”

Kanye West concluded his rant with a tweet that read, “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

