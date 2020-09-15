Kanye West Demands A Public Apology From Drake & Jay Z, Calls Himself Moses

Kanye West is back at his Twitter ranting game. This time the rapper has decided to call out music banners. The beauty mogul has even asked for a public apology from his pals Drake and Jay Z. While doing this he has called himself Nat Turner, a famous slave rebellion from the 1800s. Below is everything that the controversial rapper has to say.

Kanye, while referring to himself as Nat Turner, who is fighting for everyone, demanded an apology from his contemporaries. He wrote, “I need a public apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.”

The tweets referred to a feud between Kanye West and Jay Z. For the unversed, once upon a time, best friends parted ways in 2016. Later in 2019, they were spotted together but there were no details if they have patched up. Meanwhile, as per Hollywood Life, Ye didn’t stop here, he went on to compare the NBA with modern-day slavery and even had a few bits of his wisdom about Travis Scott’s McDonald’s deal.

Though Kanye West went on to delete his tweets, the buzz had already been created. Later the rapper also went on to slam the Universal record studios, and below are the tweets:

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020 I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020 Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020 I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020 I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

