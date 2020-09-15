Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man 3 is one of the most anticipated films under the studio’s umbrella. While the casting of the film has already made quite a good buzz, the latest casting update comes in as the biggest surprise. Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors is all set to enter the MCU as the antagonist and below are all the details you would want to know.

Yes, you read that right, Majors has been roped in to play the classic villain in the Ant-Man 3. Jonathan will step in the shoes of antagonist Kang The Conqueror. For the unversed, Kang made his debut in 1964, The Avengers.

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors stars in HBO’s critically acclaimed ongoing series Love craft Country. The show stars Majors as Atticus ‘Tic’ Freeman. Apart from this, the actor was also seen in the highly spoken about film Da 5 Bloods, which also starred late Chadwick Boseman.

As for Ant-Man 3, the film will see Paul Rudd reprise his character. The film will be helmed by Peyton Reed who also has the previous two instalments to his credit including Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

“The third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two,” Reed said earlier this month as per The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s going to have a very different visual template.”

Marvel has not yet announced the release date for the film. How excited are you about Jonathan Majors’ entry? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Can’t Stop Gushing As They Reunite Virtually, See PIC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube