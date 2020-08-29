Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed CONFIRMS ‘Cracking’ The Story For The Threequel

Ant-Man and the Wasp was the first Marvel movie to include a female superhero in its title. Now Ant-Man 3 director, Peyton Reed, has suggested that the title of the third installment in this franchise will also feature the Wasp.

The film features Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne aka The Wasp. According to this latest news by Reed, the next adventure in the franchise can possibly read Ant-Man and the Wasp, followed by a subtitle of the specific exploit.

In a recent interview to Yahoo!, director Peyton Reed confirmed that Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will co-headline the upcoming sequel. Reed said, “They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that.”

Director Peyton Reed continued, “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.”

Talking about Ant-Man 3, Reed added, “We have [cracked the story]. Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic.”

Peyton Reed was officially brought on board to direct Ant-Man 3 in November 2019. Ricky and Morty writer, Jeff Loveness joined the project in April 2020. The film is slated to release in 2022.

Ant-Man 3 (as the film doesn’t have an official title yet) is part of Marvel’s Phase Four movies. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio’s first release of 2020, Black Widow, is delayed.

Must Read: Contagion Actress Kate Winslet On Using Masks Before Lockdown: “People Thought I Was Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube