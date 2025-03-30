Avengers: Doomsday is here to slay, midweek no less! In what felt like the longest slow-burn surprise party ever, Marvel dropped a five-hour name-reveal video on X, zooming dramatically across director’s chairs like we were about to audition for the superhero Hunger Games. Expected names? Sure, hello again Anthony Mackie.

But hold onto your spandex, because the X-Men OGs from the early 2000s are BACK, from Kelsey Grammer’s blue-furred sass to Sir Patrick Stewart’s wise mutant vibes. And just when we were catching our breath, Mr. Ageless himself, Paul Rudd, popped up to share his thoughts, because let’s be honest, what’s a multiverse meltdown without a side of Ant-Man charm?

What did Paul Rudd say about Avengers: Doomsday cast?

Leave it to Paul Rudd to turn Marvel-level secrecy into a comedy bit. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the now-iconic Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, Rudd stayed true to his Marvel NDA oath, aka, say nothing and smile.

When Jimmy poked for details, Rudd grinned and said, “There is nothing that I can tell you,” before throwing Marvel under the bus in the most charming way, “Clearly, as we know, they never announce anything. This is—You know, it’s a major movie. You can’t be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It’s nothing like, you know, military secrets or anything. This is a major motion picture. This is not something you put in a group chat.”

Iconic. And if that wasn’t enough, Rudd also weighed in on the viral joke Marvel played at his expense in the reveal video. While everyone else got normal-sized director’s chairs, Ant-Man’s chair was hilariously mini. “Y’know, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s clever. I’m Ant-Man.’ But there’s still a part of you that’s a little — it’s a little emasculating to have a little, tiny chair,” Rudd laughed, “at least finally one that will actually fit me when I sit down.”

Classic Rudd, always shrinking expectations, one zinger at a time.

Everything to know about Avengers: Doomsday cast

Marvel didn’t just drop a cast list, they dropped jaws, timelines, and probably a few server connections. In a five-and-a-half-hour livestream (yes, FIVE), the studio revealed the most chaotic, glorious, multiversal crossover ever imagined. We’re talking Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Cap 2.0 (Anthony Mackie), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and even M’Baku (Winston Duke), basically the Avengers buffet we deserved.

Then came the Thunderbolts, crashing the party like your wild cousins at a wedding, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, and more. But hold onto your mutant genes, because the early 2000s X-Men cast is BACK. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and even Gambit (yes, finally Channing Tatum!) are stepping through portals like it’s Comic-Con 2049.

Add the brand-new Fantastic Four led by Pedro Pascal, and even Namor (Tenoch Huerta) returning amid controversy, and we’ve got ourselves a full-blown cinematic gumbo.

But the biggest what-just-happened moment? Robert Downey Jr. is back… not as Tony Stark, but as Doctor Freakin’ Doom. Yup. The mustache-twirling twist nobody saw coming. May 2026 can’t get here fast enough.

