Paul Rudd is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Death of a Unicorn alongside Jenna Ortega. However, while being on the promotion of the horror comedy, the actor was asked about the future plans of his Marvel character Ant-Man. The Ghostbusters actor gave a hilarious response without revealing much about whether he will feature in the next Avengers movie or not.

Rudd has featured in three standalone Marvel movies, including Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He had also featured in Avengers: End Game and gave a few cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. When asked whether he will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday directed by the Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony), the Friends actor had a great response. Scroll on to know.

In an interview with Collider during the promotion of Death of a Unicorn, when Paul Rudd was asked about the rumors of him featuring in the next Avengers movie, he said, “As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I’m at, and that’s all I can say.” He further continued to joke with Jenna Ortega (his co-star for the upcoming film) and shared, “I don’t really know how to play these things…. I blink, can I send messages?” He then made some facial expression and gestured with his hands and added, “Morse code, some Johnny Got His Gun. I’ll tap out things with my head.”

As per the reports, Avengers: Doomsday has been scheduled to begin its shooting in the UK in next few weeks. When asked Paul Rudd has any plans to visit the place, he subtly hinting his presence in the UK, said, “Isn’t everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?”

For the unversed, even though many criticized his last Marvel venture, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film was a box-office success as it earned over $476 million on a gross budget of $388.4 million. The film also featured Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Rudd was quite busy in the last year as his line-up was filled with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, two Ghostbusters movies, Andrew DeYoung comedy Friendship along with the TV series Mount Rushmore of comedy and Only Murders in the Building. Talking about his work experience with Martin Short and Steve Martin, he told Entertainment Weekly in 2023, “Surreal doesn’t even cover it. For a comedy fan like myself, Martin Short and Steve Martin, that’s Mount Rushmore. I mean, truly hero worship. To get to work with them, I still kind of can’t believe it.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Paul Rudd’s response to his appearance in the next Avengers movie? Do you think Ant-Man will feature in Avengers: Doomsday?

