Captain America: Brave New World has been pushed to the 4th spot on Friday, with two new releases hogging up the top two spots and Mickey 17 at #3. Anthony Mackie’s film is hit hard by new movies, which are already having a tough time at the box office in North America. Despite it all, Captain America 4 has a reason to celebrate since it has surpassed the US haul of Chris Hemsworth-led Thor. Keep scrolling for more.

Thor was the debut MCU feature of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, and Tom Hiddleston, and they soon became fan favorites. It was received with positive reactions and turned out to be a box office success. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh and released in 2011 when Captain America: The First Avenger was also released.

Thor, starring Hemsworth in the titular role, collected $181.03 million at the US box office, followed by $268.29 million overseas. Therefore, the movie’s worldwide haul is $449.32 million. Captain America: Brave New World might need a few more days before it surpasses the 2011 movie’s global haul, but it has surpassed Chris’ film in the US.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 collected $1.5 million on the 5th Friday, maintaining a stronghold at the North American box office. It has dropped by -29.1% from last Friday. The 4th installment has scored more than The First Avenger’s $1.2 million 5th Friday daily. However, it remained below The Winter Soldier and Civil War’s $2.1 million. Compared to the other President’s Day releases, the 5th Friday collection is on par with Ant-Man 3 while below Deadpool’s $3 million and Black Panther’s $7.5 million.

Captain America: Brave New World has hit the $181.4 million cume, thereby surpassing Thor’s $181.03 million domestic haul and Black Widow’s $183.7 million US haul today. The MCU movie starring Anthony Mackie is expected to earn between $5.5 and $7 million on its fifth three-day weekend in North America. Globally, the film has reached the $376.00 million mark.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

