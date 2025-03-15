Captain America: Brave New World might not be having the best time at the box office, but it is doing better than the three lowest-grossing MCU films. It is now on track to beat Scarlett Johansson’s first and only solo MCU film, Black Widow, at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Scarlett’s MCU movie was released in 2021 and introduced Florence Pugh’s character in the MCU. It also featured David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. It was set during the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past as a Russian spy before she became an Avenger. Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney as the film was simultaneously released on the streaming platform.

Black Widow collected $179.91 million at the US box office and $194.58 million overseas. Therefore, the film’s worldwide collection is $379.75 million, which is now set to be surpassed by Captain America: Brave New World. The film opened at $88.84 million last month, whereas Black Widow opened at $80.36 million, lower than Anthony Mackie’s movie.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s MCU movie has so far collected $179.91 million at the box office in the United States, as per Box Office Mojo. Captain America 4 has collected another $194.58 million at the overseas box office, taking the worldwide cume to $374.50 million. Hence, Anthony Mackie’s film is around $5 million away from the global haul of Scarlett Johansson’s MCU flick. It might surpass that this week.

Captain America 4 eyes the domestic and global haul of Black Widow this weekend and might even achieve that. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14, meanwhile, Black Widow is streaming on JioHotstar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Wicked Japan Box Office: Beats Doraemon & Another Local Movie As It Kicks Off 2nd Weekend At #1 With Full Swag!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News