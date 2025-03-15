Mickey 17 has achieved its first significant milestone at the North American box office. The film is completed in one week at the cinemas in the US, and with that, it is on its way to achieving more milestones. It has also crossed a significant milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is performing well, but its hurdle is its very high budget. It has to earn around $250 million to reach break-even, and then it will make some profit. For now, it is performing well and has maintained its stronghold at the US box office, remaining at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. The film has an ensemble cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mickey 17 collected a decent $1.2 million on Thursday, experiencing a drop of -17.1% from Wednesday. It is on par with Don’t Worry Darling’s $1.2 million gross at the same point in time. However, it has collected less than The Matrix Ressurrections’ $1.3 million and Civil War’s $1.6 million. The film has hit the $25 million cume in the United States.

Bong Joon Ho’s film has collected $25.8 million so far at the US box office, reaching that mark in seven days. The film opened in the US theatres last Friday with a $19.00 million collection and at the #1 position. It is finishing its first full week at the top spot despite facing an MCU movie at the cinemas. The sci-fi R-rated film has collected $28.35 million overseas, taking the global cume to $54.13 million.

Made on a reported budget of $118 million, the movie still has a few more days to go before Snow White arrives in the theatres. With that, the movie will lose theatres in the United States and lose momentum. Pattinson’s film Mickey 17 was released in the United States on March 7. Check out our review here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

