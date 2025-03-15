Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has definitely slowed down at the box office after 3 weeks, but the Tamil comedy drama still refuses to surrender. In 22 days, the film stands at a total collection of 95.87 crore in India and almost 143.47 crore gross worldwide!

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 35 crore, the film, against a collection of 95.87 crore, has made a profit of 60.87 crore in 22 days, churning out 173.9% return on investment.

Dragon Box Office Day 22

On the 22nd day, Holi, the fourth Friday, March 14, Dragon earned almost 87 lakh at the box office, which was 3 lakh less than the previous day, which brought 90 lakh at the box office.

Check out the breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Week 1: 50.3 crore

Week 2: 31.9 crore

Week 3: 12.83 crore

Day 22: 87 lakh

Total: 95.87 crore

Axes Every Single Tamil Film Of 2024 – 25 Except 3

Dragon surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Tamil film that arrived in 2024 – 25, except three. While it is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, surpassing the lifetime collection of all the films of 2025, it has also surpassed all the Tamil releases of 2024 except three.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s comedy-drama has not been able to cross the lifetime collections of Amaran (219.94 crore), Vettaiyan (148.32 crore), and The Greatest Of All Time (257.24 crore). Apart from these three, the comedy drama has crossed the lifetime collection of all Tamil releases of 2024.

It would be interesting to see if the weekend jump and the upcoming week help the film touch the 100 crore mark at the box office!

