Housefull 5 has been significantly affected by the new arrivals and one-week-old Sitaare Zameen Par. Still, sticking to its weekend trend, it displayed a jump on its fourth Saturday. This has taken the film closer to entering the much-awaited 200 crore club at the Indian box office. Other than that, it has also crossed the lifetime collection of Sooryavanshi, thus becoming Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 23 collection report!

Suffers due to new releases

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par caused a significant dent to this comedy thriller as it snatched away many screens/shows across the country. A day before yesterday, Maa, F1, and Kannappa released in theatres, giving a further dent. On the fourth Friday, day 22, it dropped to an estimated 70 lakh crore, thus making it clear that the film has entered its final stage of theatrical run.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

Yesterday, on day 23, Housefull 5 displayed an upward trend by earning an estimated 1 crore. This was a growth of 42.85% compared to day 22’s 70 lakh. Overall, the film has earned 195.09 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the collection is 230.20 crore gross.

Indian box office collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.3 crores

Day 22 – 70 lakh

Day 23 – 1 crore

Total – 195.09 crores

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser post-COVID!

With 195.09 crores, Housefull 5 has finally surpassed Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores) to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film post-COVID in India. Overall, it is Akki’s 4th highest-grossing film. It will soon cross Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) to grab the 3rd spot. Before wrapping up its run, the film might grab the 2nd spot by surpassing Good Newwz (201.14 crores).

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Housefull 5 – 195.09 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores

