Ne Zha 2 recently surpassed the lifetime haul of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and entered the top five all-time highest-grossers list worldwide. The next target is James Camrron’s Titanic, but we are speculating whether or not the Chinese animation will be able to surpass that. It is still collecting favorable numbers at the box office in China and has completed seven six weeks of ruling at #1. Keep scrolling for the latest deets.

The film’s unprecedented dailies are something that has never been seen in modern times in any market, including China. To become the highest-grossing film in a single market in just eleven days was something beyond imagination until the Ne Zha sequel happened. Therefore, it will not be a tough job for the film to beat Cameron’s Titanic. It was released in 1997 and is based on the accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. It features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who catapulted to fame after appearing in this movie.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, James Cameron’s movie collected $674.35 million in the US and $2.26 billion worldwide. Now, Ne Zha 2’s next target is Titanic, and it still has some juice left in it, but is it enough to beat James Cameron’s film?

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report reveals that Ne Zha 2 collected $3.3 million over 130K screenings on the 7th Friday. The film lost around 5K screenings from Thursday and declined by 57.6% from last Friday. The sequel has hit the $2.04 billion cume in China alone in just 44 days. In the US, the film has collected $19.62 million.

Therefore, the worldwide collection of the Ne Zha sequel has hit $2.08 billion so far. The film is $0.18 billion or $180 million away from beating Titanic, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of all time. If it were some other movie, it might have been impossible to achieve, but Ne Zha 2 is no ordinary movie. It is a revolutionary film and has registered $1.9 million in pre-sales for 7th Saturday, playing over 139K screenings, adding 9K more from yesterday.

The sequel might have slowed down at the box office, but there is still hope for it. The Chinese animation might create history by beating Titanic in its lifetime. However, Titanic could be the last film this sequel will surpass, and it might have to settle for being the fourth highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Once again, this is only speculation, as the box office is volatile, but the viewers will never forget Ne Zha 2 because of the several records it has achieved and broken.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres in China on January 29.

