Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal's Blockbuster Crushes Animal To Enter Top 3 Bollywood Grossers!

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava has started its second month at the box office on a banger note. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in history! Scroll below for a detailed day 29 update.
Fifth Friday was a huge success
Thanks to the Holi festivities, Chhaava witnessed a huge boost in box office collections. Laxman Utekar’s directorial made estimated earnings of 7.50 cr in all languages (Hindi + Telugu). The overall earnings after 29 days stand at 559.68 crores*.
Pushesh Animal out of top 3 Bollywood grossers
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was quite a rage upon its release. Ranbir Kapoor starrer faced a lot of criticism over its alleged misogynistic approach and violence. However, it garnered massive footfalls and earned 554 crores in all languages, becoming the third-highest Bollywood grosser in history.
Trending
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has now surpassed Animal by a margin to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.
Check out the net collections of Bollywood’s top 10 grossers:
- Jawan- 640.42 crores
- Stree 2- 627.50 crores
- Chhaava- 559.68 crores*
- Animal- 554 crores
- Pathaan- 543.22 crores
- Gadar 2- 525.50 crores
- Dangal– 387.39 crores
- Sanju- 341.22 crores
- PK- 339.50 crores
- Tiger Zinda Hai- 339.16 crores
The next big target is Stree 2, but Chhaava has now slowed down at the box office. There are still around 15 days until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. But the box office collections will drop after the fifth weekend. It is likely that the Valentine’s Day 2025 release will miss out on the #2 spot. However, it is to be mentioned that the box office run has been unreal, unimaginable, and truly magnificent. It deserves to be celebrated!
*denotes estimates, final figures awaited
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.
Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: SRK Rules With 781 Crore Higher Earnings, Huge Responsibility On Sikandar!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News