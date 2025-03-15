Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal's Blockbuster Crushes Animal To Enter Top 3 Bollywood Grossers!

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava has started its second month at the box office on a banger note. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in history! Scroll below for a detailed day 29 update.

Fifth Friday was a huge success

Thanks to the Holi festivities, Chhaava witnessed a huge boost in box office collections. Laxman Utekar’s directorial made estimated earnings of 7.50 cr in all languages (Hindi + Telugu). The overall earnings after 29 days stand at 559.68 crores*.

Pushesh Animal out of top 3 Bollywood grossers

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was quite a rage upon its release. Ranbir Kapoor starrer faced a lot of criticism over its alleged misogynistic approach and violence. However, it garnered massive footfalls and earned 554 crores in all languages, becoming the third-highest Bollywood grosser in history.