Sandeep Reddy Vanga might not be among the most experienced directors in Bollywood, but he is surely one of the most explosive ones. Known for his unapologetic style since Arjun Reddy, Vanga’s latest venture was Animal, which doubled down on raw intensity and sheer audacity, raking in more than ₹900 Crore despite a storm of controversy.

While the movie had an ensemble of Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor, at its heart was the protagonist, Ranbir Kapoor. Without a doubt, he played the chaotic Ranvijay Singh with a fearlessness that matched Vanga’s vision. Ditching on his previous image among the fans, Kapoor took on whatever role the director wanted him to, and this conviction even surprised Vanga at certain times.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Credits Ranbir Kapoor’s Conviction For The Success Of Animal

In a recent interview with Game Changers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga credited Animal’s success to an unspoken pact with Ranbir Kapoor: “Whatever I liked, he liked.” This trust defied the norm, especially for scenes that could rattle any actor. Take the n*de walk where Ranvijay walked confidently after surgery, a moment meant to shock. Vanga planned it with prosthetics for the thighs and lower body, aiming for full focus with props shielding the groin.

But on set, the prosthetics failed. “It wasn’t looking nice,” he admitted. After hours of prep, he pivoted: “I just said we will shoot the scene out of focus.” Most actors might balk, but Kapoor didn’t flinch. “He just said okay immediately. There was no discussion,” Vanga recalled. In a ten-minute chat, he pitched the blurry shot as “spooky and curious,” and Kapoor agreed. This ease, Vanga insists, fueled the film’s daring spirit: “If this happens, the film would be fun; it is all about conviction.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also admitted that he was surprised at how much trust Ranbir Kapoor had in him. “Whatever I liked, he liked, and I’m still not sure how it happened. Even when I was asking him if we were going in the right direction, he simply asked me to do what I wanted to do, and not ask him anything,” Vanga revealed. With the trust between this actor-director duo, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to Animal, which might very well be even more controversial than the first movie.

