In an interview with Mashable India, Kangana opened up on her relationship with Bollywood celebrities with whom she once refused to work with. Kangana mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor himself came to her house, and offered her a role in Sanju, which was eventually played by Anushka Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut further shared that Akshay Kumar had also approached her with a role in Singh Is Bling, which she rejected immediately. The Queen actress shared, “Akshay Kumar, when he did Singh Is Bling, he called me, ‘Tu naa mere saath kaam he nahi karna chahti hai. Tereko naa mujhse koi problem hai’. I said, ‘Sir, sach mein, mujhe koi problem nahi hai’. He said, ‘Itni filmein tune mere saath kyun reject kiya?’ I said, ‘Sir, honestly, there is no such problem with you, I am doing this for women, you also have a daughter. I just want women to know they also have a status, a voice of their own, we’re not a showpiece.”

Not only Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, but Kangana also denied working with Salman Khan. The actress said that she was offered a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, but she turned them down as she didn’t like the role. In her words, “Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and I was like ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. So, he said, ‘Ab isse zyada kya role chahiye. Heroines ka aisa hi role hota hai.’ Kangana then added that despite rejecting many films, Salman is kind to her and they are friends.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in political drama film Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Millind Soman in lead roles.

