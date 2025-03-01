Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have finally buried the hatchet personally, professionally, and legally as the lyricist settled the defamation case after the Manikarnika actress extended an unconditional apology for her statements made in the past.

The BJP MLA, shared a picture of the two of them and wrote, “Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter [defamation cases] through mediation. In the mediation, Javed ji has been very kind and gracious. He also agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

Calling her statements a result of misunderstandings, Kangana Ranaut told the court, “I apologize for the inconvenience caused to Mr. Javed Akhtar, who is one of the senior-most members of the film fraternity, and I have high regard for him,” as per a report by Live Law.

The Statement That Began It All!

In 2020, in a television interview, as quoted by MSN, Kangana, in an explosive revelation, said, “Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologize to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”

The Emergency actress further claimed that Javed Akhtar called her and Rangoli to his house and intimidated them. However, Akhtar refuted all claims and called them a lie, filing a defamation case against the actress. However, in December 2024, both Kangana and Javed agreed to pursue mediation to resolve the issue.

Finally, the issue was resolved, and the actress informed us that Javed Akhtar had even promised to work on her next directorial project.

