Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s highly anticipated pan-India action drama Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha has revealed another major addition to its star-studded cast. Acclaimed director and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined the project in a powerful role, playing a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with no tolerance for corruption.

His character is set to be sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, adding depth to a gripping narrative filled with action, emotion, and drama. Kashyap’s role was announced after Thakur was confirmed as the film’s leading lady. Additionally, the team has also unveiled a striking new poster that intensifies the film’s gritty, action-packed narrative.

Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha follows the journey of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to trap her, the story unfolds into an emotionally charged saga of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Expressing his excitement about joining the film, Anurag Kashyap shared, “Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging . The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic . I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha marks Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut. The ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Filming is currently underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.

