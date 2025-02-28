Many top South actresses are shifting their focus to Bollywood as well as other industries, which is raising concerns among their Telugu fans. Actresses like Shruti Haasan, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nayanthara have reduced their presence in Telugu films and it is leading to discussions about their career choices.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in a major role in Salaar, and after that, she has not worked on a significant number of Telugu projects. Though she made a guest appearance in a song in Hi Nanna, her absence in full-length roles is noticeable. She continues to work in other industries, but her lack of Telugu films disappoints fans.

Samantha, who was once a leading actress in Tollywood, has not signed any major Telugu films since Kushi. Instead, she focuses on Bollywood and digital projects like Citadel and Rakht Brahmand. Her absence from Telugu cinema is felt deeply by her fans, who eagerly await her comeback.

Kajal Aggarwal is set to appear in Kannappa in Telugu and Indian 3 in Tamil. But her overall involvement in Tollywood has reduced. Fans are hoping she will return with strong roles and continue to entertain Telugu audiences.

Nayanthara has multiple projects lined up, but most are from other industries. Despite having a strong fan base in Tollywood, her reduced focus on Telugu films has left fans disappointed. Many believe she should balance her career better to include more Telugu films.

Apart from them, other actresses like Rakul Preet Singh and Raashi Khanna have also shifted towards Bollywood, adding to fans’ concerns. Even Rashmika is no exception to this. While it is natural for actors to explore opportunities in different industries, fans hope these actresses will not completely ignore Tollywood. Many wish to see them return soon with exciting Telugu projects.

