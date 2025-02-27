Actor Prabhas, busy with back-to-back films, has reportedly added another movie to his already-packed schedule. The star who was expected to begin work on Kalki 2898 AD: Part II and Salaar Part II is now rumored to be collaborating with Hanuman director Prasanth Varma before these much-anticipated sequels.

According to recent reports by Gulte, Prabhas has shown interest in working with Prasanth Varma, who is also busy with Jai Hanuman. While official confirmation is still awaited, this new project might begin before Kalki 2 and Salaar 2. Prabhas is currently working on The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, which is scheduled for release in April 2025. Following this, he has two other major projects lined up—Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Initially, Prabhas was expected to start shooting for Kalki 2898 AD: Part II, followed by Salaar 2. But there has been a change in plans, with the new Prasanth Varma film reportedly being made a priority. Director Prasanth Varma is currently working on Jai Hanuman, a follow-up to his hit film Hanuman. He was also supposed to collaborate with Mokshagna Nandamuri on another project, but reports suggest that he has put it on hold to work with Prabhas.

Reports also indicate that Prabhas has already scheduled a look test for Varma’s film. The official announcement regarding this collaboration is expected soon. Because of this, the sequences of Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar might face further delays. While director Prashanth Neel had previously mentioned that Salaar 2 would start soon, Prabhas’s packed schedule might push the timeline further.

