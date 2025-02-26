The Indian film industry is home to some of the biggest and most talented stars, with actors like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu ruling the box office with their stellar performances.

Among them, Prabhas has made a lasting impact with his roles in films like Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD. But did you know that when asked to rank his contemporaries based on their on-screen performances, Prabhas chose Jr NTR as his top pick?

Prabhas’ Candid Moment on Koffee With Karan

In 2018, Prabhas appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan alongside his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli.

During the show’s iconic rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar posed an interesting question to Prabhas: rank Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu regarding their on-screen performances.

Without hesitation, Prabhas placed Jr NTR at the top, followed by Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.

This revelation quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly those of Jr NTR, who were thrilled to see Prabhas acknowledge their favourite actor’s talent. The candid nature of the conversation made the episode even more entertaining, and it remains a memorable moment from the show.

Prabhas’ Recent and Upcoming Projects

Prabhas has continued to dominate the big screen with his recent sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Released on June 26, 2024, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Before this, he starred in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023), a high-octane action film that further cemented his place as a leading action star.

Looking ahead, Prabhas is set to appear in The Raja Saab (2025), Kannappa (2025), Fauji (2026), and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam (2026). Additionally, he is gearing up for Spirit, a much-anticipated collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. From blockbuster performances to candid revelations, Prabhas remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and influential stars.

