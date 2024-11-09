It’s been a tremendous year for Prabhas, who, with Kalki 2898 AD, delivered the fourth highest-grossing film in India. The celebration continued as Hombale Films announced a three-film deal, starting with Salaar 2. But do you know the salary that the South superstar is getting paid for the collaboration? It’s mind-boggling, and below are all the details you need.

For the uninitiated, Hombale Films has produced Kantara, KGF, KGF Chapter 2, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, among other Indian biggies. They are all set to collaborate with our Darling for Salaar 2. They made a special announcement on Friday, confirming a three-film deal, which will be released in 2026, 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Prabhas salary for Salaar 2 and other Hombale films

According to a new report by TrackTollywood, Prabhas will be paid a whopping 600 crores for his three films with the producers. His salary per film is 200 crores, a record fee paid to any Indian star.

Undoubtedly, the South superstar is one of the most bankable Indian actors. Even if one considers the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films, he has as many as three films on the list – Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Baahubali.

The upcoming collaborations will indeed be exciting, and with directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashant Varma, blockbusters will be in the making.

Comparison with Allu Arjun’s salary for Pushpa 2

We had earlier reported that Allu Arjun is taking home a staggering 300 crores for Pushpa: The Rule. However, the remuneration included a back-end deal based on the profits.

While the amount is lesser, Prabhas may be getting it as his base remuneration. If that’s the case it will mark a huge and never-seen-before deal.

On the professional front, he is currently working on his next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit. The action film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

