Ram Charan’s Game Changer is scheduled for a grand release for Sankranthi next year. The team is busy with post-production work and is confident about success. Meanwhile, the team is busy with the promotions. Interestingly, the train fight sequence will be a highlight in the film.

The makers recently shared an impactful still of Charan from the film. Ram Charan is seen in a lungi, seated on a railway track amidst injured goons. The still hints at an intense action sequence. Thaman, the film’s music director, expressed his excitement about this scene, describing it as a “thrilling ride” that will surely energize the audience.

The Lungi look amplifies mass appeal and has been a hit among top Telugu stars. Ram Charan has tried this again. Earlier, he sported the look for the film Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar.

Telugu cinema has a knack for setting trends, and one of the latest to take off is the ‘lungi’ style, now gaining even more traction thanks to Ram Charan’s upcoming film, Game Changer.

Earlier, Ram Charan’s father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, sported it in Waltair Veerayya, Allu Arjun did it in Pushpa, and Natural Star Nani did it in Dasara. Each time, the Lungi look elevated the on-screen energy. Game Changer seems primed to do the same.

Shankar is the director of the film. Produced on a vast scale, Dil Raju is pooling the resources for the film. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth, and Anjali. Thaman is the film’s music director. Game Changer is set to release for Sankranthi 2025, and fans are counting on what promises to be a high-energy addition to Telugu cinema.

