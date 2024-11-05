South Indian movies have gained more audience over the past few years. SS Rajamouli is one of the reasons for this. His Baahubali 1 & 2 increased people’s interest, and it would not have been possible without the actors. Prabhas was so dedicated to this movie that he gave it his five years. The actor is passionate about his projects and can perform different kinds of stunts on screen, yet he gets uncomfortable doing intimate scenes. The Kalki 2898 AD actor once revealed he gets jittery while locking lips on screen. Scroll below for the deets.

He is fondly referred to as the Rebel Star and has done around twenty movies. He got his breakthrough with the 2004 drama Varsham. His stardom increased with movies like Darling and Billa. The Kalki 2898 AD star’s popularity exploded with Rajamouli’s magnum opus movie Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Prabhas has worked with many leading ladies in the industry, ranging from Kajal Aaggarwal to Anushka Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and more. However, in multiple interviews, we have seen the shy and demure side of the actor, which is why he faces discomfort while doing intimate scenes with his co-stars. Although he does it proficiently, he does get red-faced while filming such scenes.

According to TimesNow News, the Kalki 2898 AD star revealed being embarrassed to do scenes in front of the camera. The actor said, “I’m lazy, shy, and can’t meet people. I have these three problems, and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don’t have a chance.”

Prabhas then spoke about his discomfort with kissing scenes. He said, “It’s quite difficult and awkward for me to act in lip-lock scenes. I am a very shy person and I get very embarrassed to perform the kissing scenes in front of the camera.”

In Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas kissed Anushka Shetty, and in Saaho, he locked lips with Shraddha Kapoor. On the professional front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

