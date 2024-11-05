Tharun Bhascker’s super hit Telugu-language film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE) is all set to get a sequel! The movie developed a cult following among the youth over the years. Many follow the film even today. Makers hinted about having a sequel a long time ago. Meanwhile, fans continued to ask Tharun Bhascker about when they would see a follow-up of the 2018 buddy comedy.

Fans have long been waiting for the sequel to see the light of the day. The wait finally seems to end with makers trying to provide a positive update on the same. The ENE team will reportedly return for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2. The sequel will feature the original cast: Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Simran Chowdary, Anisha Ambrose, and Sushanth Reddy.

The sequel will be produced by 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu-fame Srujan Yarabolu under the S-Originals banner. It is expected to have strong openings. Clips and characters from ENE have remained popular on social media years after its initial release. These excerpts from the movie, often shared as memes, have helped keep its legacy alive.

An official announcement about Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2 will be made on Tharun Bhascker’s birthday. A concrete update will follow. Fans are excited to see what fresh and quirky stories he has crafted for the sequel. Suresh Productions produced the 2018 film, which got good openings when it was re-released in 2023.

Rana Daggubati is also involved in the film’s making, and Venkat Siddareddy is its executive producer. The team is extremely happy with the reception for the news about the sequel. The film’s second part will most likely have the same cast of lead actors.

The complete details of the film and the official announcement are expected to be out shortly. Stay tuned for more updates on ENE 2.

Follow Koimoi for more South news!

Must Read: Did Anushka Shetty Miss Out On A Role Opposite Prabhas Due To Weight Issues?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News